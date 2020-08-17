MS Dhoni Criticised By Ex-Pakistan Captain Who Advised Sachin Tendulkar On How To Retire

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video that chronicles his journey with Indian cricket. While the cricketer has predominantly received tributes and praises for a fine career, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq seems to be taken aback by the MS Dhoni retirement news as he recently spoke about the same on his YouTube channel.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

Inzamam-ul-Haq talks about MS Dhoni retirement

Legendary Pakistani batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, on his YouTube channel, wished MS Dhoni a happy life post retirement. However, he also mentioned that the way the former Indian skipper ended his international career, does not suit a player of his stature. According to Inzamam-ul-Haq, MS Dhoni should have announced his retirement from the ground instead of doing it "while sitting at his home". The 39-year-old is currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, after not having played any form of cricket for more than a year, following India's 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.

Inzamam claimed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has millions of fans across the globe, who would have loved to see him play on the ground for one final time in a farewell match. The former Pakistani batsman also described himself as an MS Dhoni fan and rated the ex-Indian skipper as the “best Indian captain” of all time.

Inzamam-ul-Haq later revealed that he also had a similar chat with batting icon Sachin Tendulkar before he exited from the game in 2013. He admitted to advising the ‘Master Blaster’ to end his playing journey at a ground where he earned much “respect and stardom”. Sachin Tendulkar ended up retiring after a Test match against the visiting West Indies side in 2013, at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, which is also remembered for the iconic batsman's tearful farewell speech after a record 200th Test appearance.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals It Was He Who Prompted MS Dhoni's WC2011 Batting Switch

MS Dhoni retirement: Inzamam-ul-Haq praises 2011 World Cup-winning captain

Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that MS Dhoni is a “clever cricketer”, who knows how to “built players”. According to the Pakistani great, the Indian glovesman had the ability to pick players and turn them into great players. The 120-Test veteran cited the names of Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin who flourished while playing under MS Dhoni.

“MS Dhoni was a great fighter” – Inzamam-ul-Haq, watch video

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer set for a return in the IPL 2020

The MS Dhoni retirement news aside, the cricketer was on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. He is now slated to make a return to the field as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. The IPL 2020 is slated to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Epic Reaction On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Lights Up The Internet: Watch

Also Read | IPL 2020: From CSK’s MS Dhoni To RCB’s Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know About Each Team's Captain

Image credits: BCCI Twitter