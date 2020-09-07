Rohit Sharma's Daughter Sings Special Song For Mumbai Indians Players; Watch Video

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is currently in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which is scheduled to commence from September 19. The swashbuckling opener will look to lead Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title this season. Accompanying Rohit Sharma in the UAE are his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

IPL 2020: Ritika Sajdeh shares adorable video featuring daughter Samaira

Ritika Sajdeh recently shared an adorable post featuring daughter Samaira, where she is seen enjoying herself to the fullest as she tries to sing a song and also called out her father. As soon as the video was uploaded, several reactions poured in. Fans flooded the post with comments as they were in awe of Samaira, who turns 2 in December. Here is the latest Rohit Sharma daughter video, which is yet again adorable -

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020, which is set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and skipper Rohit Sharma's performances will be key in determining how far the Mumbai-based franchise go in the IPL 2020. The Mumbai-based cricketer, who is arguably the most important member of the MI squad for the IPL 2020, will look to help his franchise win their fifth IPL title and end the jinx of winning the IPL trophy only in odd years.

Recently, Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- the highest sporting award of the nation after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma's name was finalized by the National Sports Awards Committee for his incredible performance in the last 3 years, including his five centuries in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Along with Rohit Sharma, three other names -- wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddler Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu were also conferred with the prestigious award.

MI squad for IPL 2020

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

IMAGE COURTESY: RITIKA SAJDEH INSTAGRAM