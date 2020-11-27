Rohit Sharma Promotes New, Funny Dream11 Promo Ft. MS Dhoni; Watch Video

Dream11 commercials went on to become immensely popular during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. It featured several Indian superstars such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. The ads were a superhit on social media as well and also triggered quite a few memes. The company has come up with yet another hilarious campaign for the India vs Australia 2020 series and it was also shared by Rohit Sharma on his social media accounts.

Rohit Sharma shares Dream11 promo featuring MS Dhoni

While there still seems to be a question mark regarding Rohit Sharma's availability for India vs Australia 2020 series, the Indian team commenced their campaign. The popular fantasy gaming platform, Dream11, who was the title sponsor for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, has once again created a funny campaign for India's upcoming assignment. Rohit Sharma, who endorsed the platform in the cash-rich league, shared their new campaign as well on his Twitter account.

Bhai bhai ke beech mein, ek shaana aur doosra dedh shaana... #YeMainKarLetaHoon @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/dsUxzpXStY — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 26, 2020

ALSO READ | WBBL 2020 Defending Champions Brisbane Heat Knocked Out After 6-12 Collapse; Watch Video

The advertisement could be termed as a continuation of their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign and also has the same punch-line #YeMainKarLetaHoon. Rohit Sharma shared the promo that featured two brothers and wrote how one brother is smart, but the other one is a step ahead in the video. The commercial also features former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been associated with the brand for several years now.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Reacts To Kohli's Run-chase Against Australia, Says 'seemed In A Huge Hurry'

India vs Australia 2020 series

The two teams will battle it out in a 3-match ODI series that got underway from Friday, November 27. The two cricketing nations will then face each other in as many T20I encounters. The limited-overs series will be followed by four Test matches. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side in all the white-ball matches. However, he will fly back to India after the first Test for the birth of his first child.

ALSO READ | New BCCI Sponsors MPL Reveals Massive, First-of-its-kind Next Move For Indian Fans

The Indian team did not have an ideal start to their Australia tour. The hosts batted exceedingly well to post a mammoth total of 374 runs in the first ODI of the series. Captain Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith (105) smashed impressive tons, whereas David Warner (69) and Glenn Maxwell (45) also chipped in with useful knocks. The Indian batting line-up failed to chase down the humongous total despite Hardik Pandya's brilliant 90 and Shikhar Dhawan's steady 74.

ALSO READ | 'Don't Think There Can Be Any Excuses': Virat Kohli After A 66-run Loss Against Australia

Amidst the confusion surrounding Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the squad, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a vital update regarding the player. According to the Board, the 33-year-old will go undergo a medical assessment on December 11. A final call regarding his participation in the Border-Gavaskar trophy will be taken post that.

Image source: Rohit Sharma Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.