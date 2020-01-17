The Debate
MS Dhoni's BCCI Contract Snub Attracts Bizarre Tweet From KRK As Actor Slams Both Parties

After BCCI omitted MS Dhoni from their list of centrally contracted players, #ThankYouDhoni started trending on Twitter owing to speculations of his retirement.

MS Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced new central contracts for all the players in the national side. Notably, the BCCI left out former captain MS Dhoni from their list of centrally contracted players this year. Dhoni’s omission from the list has sparked concerns among his fans regarding his future with Team India. Immediately after BCCI’s announcement, fans of the cricketer expressed their rage towards the BCCI on social media. With many speculating that it was the end of the road for the veteran cricketer, #ThankYouDhoni soon started trending on Twitter.

Also Read | KRK Trolled After He Threatens To Sue Marvel For Using 'Kamala Khan'

Also Read | 'I Think MS Dhoni Has Played His Last Game': Harbhajan Singh Voices Fans' Worst Fear

“MS Dhoni should retire with dignity” – Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK

Bollywood actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK was also among the ones who launched a scornful attack towards the  BCCI. The actor took to Twitter and lashed out at the Indian board, while also criticising MS Dhoni at the same time. In his tweet, KRK slammed BCCI for not giving a proper farewell to yet another Indian cricketer. Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at the ageing wicketkeeper for not retiring from the game until being forced to do so.

Also Read | BCCI Snubs MS Dhoni: Here's How Captain Cool Can Retrace His Path To The Men In Blue

Dhoni We Need You: Twitter agrees but the BCCI doesn't

MS Dhoni previously represented India during the ill-fated ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Since then, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical from international cricket. MS Dhoni skipped India’s tour to West Indies in September 2019 and then missed the entire international home summer. India is currently hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series.  

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Retire? 'Thank You Dhoni' Goes Trending On Twitter After BCCI Contract Snub

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Approached To Play In Australian Legends Bushfire Relief Match

Published:
Related Stories

DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES