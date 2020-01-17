MS Dhoni's BCCI Contract Snub Attracts Bizarre Tweet From KRK As Actor Slams Both Parties

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced new central contracts for all the players in the national side. Notably, the BCCI left out former captain MS Dhoni from their list of centrally contracted players this year. Dhoni’s omission from the list has sparked concerns among his fans regarding his future with Team India. Immediately after BCCI’s announcement, fans of the cricketer expressed their rage towards the BCCI on social media. With many speculating that it was the end of the road for the veteran cricketer, #ThankYouDhoni soon started trending on Twitter.

“MS Dhoni should retire with dignity” – Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK

Bollywood actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK was also among the ones who launched a scornful attack towards the BCCI. The actor took to Twitter and lashed out at the Indian board, while also criticising MS Dhoni at the same time. In his tweet, KRK slammed BCCI for not giving a proper farewell to yet another Indian cricketer. Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at the ageing wicketkeeper for not retiring from the game until being forced to do so.

Today #BCCI threw out @msdhoni like many other players in the past. I strongly believed that #MSDhoni will retire with dignity and respect unlike all other players. But he followed other players only “Ki Jab Tak Dhakke Markar Nahi Nikaloge, Tab Tak Nahi Nikloonga”! #VerySad! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2020

Dhoni We Need You: Twitter agrees but the BCCI doesn't

MS Dhoni previously represented India during the ill-fated ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Since then, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical from international cricket. MS Dhoni skipped India’s tour to West Indies in September 2019 and then missed the entire international home summer. India is currently hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series.

