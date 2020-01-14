MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Approached To Play In Australian Legends Bushfire Relief Match

Former Australian legendary cricketers are set to feature in a charity match to raise funds for bushfire victims. Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday that an all-star T20 match will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League (BBL) final on February 8 with Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting to captain the two teams.

Cricketers like Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell will also take part in the match.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya speaks about MS Dhoni's agonizing run out in World Cup 2019 semi-final

On the other hand, former men’s Test and ODI skipper Steve Waugh and former Australian women’s player Mel Jones will also be involved in a non-playing capacity. On the same day, a women’s T20 international between Australia and India will be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The funds generated across three matches will entirely be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be played in the afternoon and will act as a curtain-raiser for the BBL Final, according to Cricket Australia.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya reveals the valuable advice given to him by MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to play in the charity game?

But in a recent development, it has been confirmed that legendary players not only from Australia but also from other countries including India could feature in the charity game.

Indian cricket heavyweights, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are in line to play the Fundraising Bushfire Cricket League under the captaincy of either Shane Warne or Ricky Ponting. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the likes of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar decide to play the game.

Cricket has witnessed numerous charity games to raise money for victims of natural disasters. In 2005, a host of big names had played the World XI v Asia XI game at the MCG to help those affected by the tsunami. The likes of Ponting, Warne, Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan were some of the big names in the game.

ALSO READ | Alex Carey aspires to pull-off a 'MS Dhoni finish' ahead of ODI series against India

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni opens up on heartbreaking run-out in World Cup semis, regrets he did not dive

IMAGE COURTESY: MS DHONI & SACHIN TENDULKAR' OFFICIAL TWITTER HANDLES