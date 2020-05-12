MS Dhoni Was Apologetic About Lashing Out At Umpires In IPL 2019 Game: Mitchell Santner

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. The wicketkeeper-batsman has managed to keep his emotions in check more often than not, something which he is lauded for till date.

ALSO READ | BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhamal confirms receiving offer from UAE to host IPL 2020: Report

MS Dhoni apologized to the umpires after IPL 2019 match: Mitchell Santner

However, there are a few instances when Dhoni showed his fiery side. One such instance took place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. During a match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni lost his cool when a no-ball confusion took place between the on-field umpires while CSK were chasing a huge target in a game that went right down to the wire.

MS Dhoni stormed away from the CSK pavilion to the ground when the no-ball call took place against CSK in the final over. This was a rare instance of MS Dhoni letting his emotions take over. Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand all-rounder, who was present on the field during the incident, has gone on to reveal about MS Dhoni did after the game.

ALSO READ | IPL: Dinesh Karthik wants IPL 2020 to happen for getting to work with McCullum, Morgan

While speaking to sports producer Rupha Ramani on CSK's Instagram live session, Mitchell Santner revealed that MS Dhoni apologised for his actions after the nail-biting encounter. Santner said that he was as surprised as everyone. Santner said Dhoni is usually really calm but his reaction that day showed his commitment to the team, as he feels it is like a family to him. Santner added things didn't get ugly because they ended up winning the game.

He claimed if they had lost it, there would have been more anger flowing around. Santner pointed out that they went on to win a few games after that incident and added that those kinds of games can help teams gain momentum moving forward. It wasn’t a perfect game but different people stepped up at different times.

ALSO READ | IPL: Virat Kohli talks about IPL 2020; says 'Optimistic that it will be played at some stage'

Santner also revealed that there was a little bit of talk after the game. He added that he was out on the field and he saw Dhoni, who was also there right next to the umpire. Santner further said that MS Dhoni knew he was not allowed to do that and he apologised for it straightaway. Santner also said that the incident might have flustered Ben Stokes, who gave him a good ball to hit.

MS Dhoni new look: MS Dhoni's mother approves of it, quashes criticism

The recent MS Dhoni new look, which was posted on Ziva Singh Dhoni's Instagram account, stunned his fans. Lately, Dhoni's better half Sakshi had shared a new-look picture of her hubby sporting a salt-and-pepper beard that had gone viral on social media. During a recent interview with a Bangladesh cricket news website, Mahi's mother had said that she has seen the veteran stumper's new look but he's not that old. She then went on to mention that no child is ever old for any mother.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed: West Indies players await WICB clearing dues from international games

IMAGE COURTESY: MITCHELL SANTNER INSTAGRAM