MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain's Royal Fleet Of Bikes & Cars And Their Sky-high Prices

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, is known for being a car and bike aficionado. On Tuesday, the MS Dhoni age became 39. The wicketkeeper-batsman has often shown his love for car and bikes several times over the years.

Fans are well versed with the MS Dhoni bikes collection as well. Here is an insight into the player’s royal fleet of bikes and cars on the MS Dhoni birthday occasion.

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni bikes

The love story between the player and MS Dhoni bikes is known to all. The MS Dhoni bikes connection goes as far back to the player’s college days when he used to ride a Rajdoot. Even the player’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni had recently talked about the love the player has for his bikes. Reportedly, the wicketkeeper-batsman owns as many as 22 bikes! Here’s a look at some of the bikes he owns, on the occasion of MS Dhoni birthday

MS Dhoni bikes: Confederate Hellcat X132

This is easily the most expensive bike owned by the CSK captain. Reportedly, the player is the only South Asian to own this vehicle, with only 150 units of the bike produced. As per Auto Portal, importing the bike in India costs as much as ₹60 lakh!

MS Dhoni bikes: Kawasaki Ninja H2

The CSK captain became the first Indian to own this bike when it was launched in India. The Kawasaki Ninja is one of the best hyper bikes present in the two-wheeler industry. This MS Dhoni bike is priced at ₹33.30 lakh, according to Auto Portal.

Some serious deep-cleaning of his toys ... Personally done by " the man " himself !!! pic.twitter.com/k7ypGCAjzF — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) July 17, 2015

MS Dhoni bikes: Yamaha RD350

While not the expensive one in his locker, this was actually the first bike owned by the CSK captain. Reportedly, the player bought the bike for only ₹4,500. However, the bike is a special one for bike enthusiasts, as it was the first motorcycle built in India.

MS Dhoni isn’t known for only his bike collection though. The MS Dhoni house is filled with several high-end cars as well. The former Indian captain shares an affinity for four-wheelers too and owns several cars.

MS Dhoni birthday: Nissan Jonga

One of the latest additions to MS Dhoni’s fleet of cars, the player bought this muscular car that was earlier used by the Indian army! MS Dhoni owns a green Nisan Jonga that was restored to life by SD Offroaders Nakodar. According to Car Dekho, the car costs ₹6 lakh but since it has been restored, it may cost much higher than that.

Ms Dhoni birthday: Ferrari 599 GTO

The car holds a special place in the heart of CSK captain as it was gifted to the player after he led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup. As the name suggests, the car was reserved for 599 customers only and MS Dhoni owns one of them! According to Car Dekho, the car can cost as much as ₹3.57 crore.

MS Dhoni birthday: Hummer H2

The CSK player has been several times driving this car and owns this since 2009. The former Indian captain imported this vehicle. According to Car Dekho, the price of the car is ₹75 lakh.

Image Courtesy: instagram/mahi7781