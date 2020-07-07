MS Dhoni Birthday: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Lead Heartwarming Wishes For 'Captain Cool'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a message to wish his predecessor MS Dhoni on his birthday. Dhoni birthday wishes started to pour in from Monday evening itself as the legendary former Indian skipper turned 39 on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni together have guided Team India to some memorable victories over the years. Virat Kohli was also the part of the Indian team which lifted the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri send Dhoni birthday wishes

Virat Kohli, in his MS Dhoni birthday message, wished the cricketer good health and happiness, while Team India head coach Ravi Shastri called MS Dhoni a 'youngster', asking the legend to have a blast. Former India opener Virender Sehwag called MS Dhoni a 'once in a generation' player, who has managed to strike a connection with Indian fans. Here are the Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri's Dhoni birthday wishes -

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/T9Bj7G32BI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2020

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni last played for India together during the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. Following the semi-final loss, MS Dhoni had taken a sabbatical from the game.and was set to return in the IPL 2020, which was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

MS Dhoni birthday: Team India cricketers with Dhoni birthday wishes

Along with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, other members from Team India also tweeted wishes on the MS Dhoni birthday occasion. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and other cricketers posted Dhoni birthday wishes on their Twitter handle.

Birthday wishes to a legend of the sport 😎 Happy birthday Mahi Bhai 🎉🥳 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/3Qb9uqr5ii — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 7, 2020

“Inspiration to his Army and Decimation to the Army beyond the Enemy lines”



Couldn’t find a better phrase to define @msdhoni , happy birthday Mahi bhai 🎂🎂 , have a great day and continue to inspire all of us. pic.twitter.com/02khV8EnuO — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's CSK and India teammate Kedar Jadhav penned down a special MS Dhoni birthday message in which he called the Ranchi cricketer a 'lighthouse and a source of guidance'. Here's Kedar Jadhav's MS Dhoni birthday message -

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni



Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020

Elder brother, mentor and one of my favourite batsman of all time. Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni bhai.😋🎂🙌 pic.twitter.com/udWmKWH50S — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) July 7, 2020

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni age and captaincy history

Talking about the MS Dhoni age factor, the Ranchi born cricketer is yet to call time on his glorious career and was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Dhoni is one of the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. The 39-year-old is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test Mace 2009, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). He led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format).

