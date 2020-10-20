MS Dhoni's 'process', Kedar Jadhav And Piyush Chawla Selections 'rubbish': Kris Srikanth

Chennai continued their poor Dream11 IPL 2020 form with a loss against the Rajasthan outfit on Monday. After being one of the most consistent teams in the competition for several years, MS Dhoni’s men have struggled to perform in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they find themselves right at the bottom. In light of their poor performance, many fans and pundits have criticised Chennai’s ageing squad. Now, former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth has launched a scathing criticism of MS Dhoni for picking players like Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav.

Kris Srikkanth criticizes MS Dhoni’s Dream11 IPL 2020 selections

Speaking to Star Sports Tamil, Kris Srikkanth criticised MS Dhoni’s selection policies, calling them ridiculous and rubbish. Calling the selection process wrong, Kris Srikkanth said that he will never accept what MS Dhoni is saying about the process. The former selector citing an example of Chennai player N Jagadeesan claimed the deserving players haven’t been given a chance by MS Dhoni during the Dream11 IPL 2020.

"It's not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong." - @msdhoni 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/3EgQHQ0RR8 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 19, 2020

Questioning MS Dhoni, Kris Srikkanth said that the skipper’s preference on playing Kedar Jadhav over the youngster is ridiculous. Kedar Jadhav has failed to perform in the competition, scoring just 62 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 93.93. On the other hand, N Jagadeesan played a solid knock of 33 in 28 balls against Bangalore but was dropped after the game.

Continuing his criticism of MS Dhoni, Kris Srikkanth questioned MS Dhoni for not playing the youngsters in the previous matches. Talking about Piyush Chawla, Kris Srikkanth commented that the leg spinner seems to be just going through the motions when the game is already lost, while Karn Sharma at least picks up wickets. While concluding, the legendary cricketer said that while MS Dhoni may be a big shot in cricket, he can’t agree or accept his statements anymore.

Srikkanth on MS : you can be a pistha, but don't say they don't have spark without even trying them. You dropped a player who performed and replaced him with scooter (kedhar)



🤣 🤣



True fan. Love cheeka.



Only man to question dhoni#IPL2020 #Yellove — AD (@cricadharsh) October 19, 2020

After making the finals last time out, MS Dhoni’s Chennai team have struggled this season. The team has managed to win just three matches this season, with their playoff chances all but over after their latest loss to Rajasthan. After the game, coach Stephen Fleming admitted that the morale of the squad is low, with MS Dhoni suggesting that youngsters would be given a change in the future matches. The Chennai team will next be seen in action on October 23, when they take on the Mumbai team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Image Credits: PTI, Chennai Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

