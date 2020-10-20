Dream11 IPL 2020: Jay Shah Tweets In Pride After Historic 2 Super Over Games On Sunday

The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 continues to entertain fans with thrilling and nail-biting matches with the highlight of the tournament being the IPL Super Overs which came into the picture right from the early stages of the tournament. The doubleheader on Sunday was no different as 3 Super Overs were played in one day for the first time in the tournament's history. Speaking about IPL Super Overs, the first contest of the day between Kolkata and Hyderabad ended in Super Over with Kolkata coming out winners. The second match of the day was played between Mumbai and Punjab and that match went down to two Super Overs before Punjab won the Mumbai vs Punjab contest.

Lockie Ferguson hands Kolkata win in the IPL Super Over

In the first match of the day, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson produced a match-winning spell to help Kolkata beat Hyderabad in the Super Over. Ferguson proved brilliant in the IPL Super Over as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad in the leaving Kolkata with only a target of 3 runs to chase. Ferguson was magnificent during the 20 overs of the game as well as he finished with a spell of 3/15 in 4 overs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Punjab match ends in two super over

The Mumbai vs Punjab match ended in a tie after Chris Jordan's run-out on the final ball of the last over of the Punjab innings. In the first IPL Super Over, Punjab scored just 5 runs batting first. Punjab pacer Mohammad Shami produced a sensational over and thanks to his consistently nailed yorkers he stopped Mumbai from winning the match and took the match to a 2nd Super Over. Punjab ensured that there were no further hiccups as they ended the match in the second Super Over with Mayank Agarwal hitting the winning runs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jay Shah showers praise on the tournament

Following the two IPL Super Over matches, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts about two matches as well as the quality of cricket in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Here's what Jay Shah tweeted -



IPL standings after Sunday's matches

Coming to the Dream11 IPL standings, Punjab's thrilling win against the defending champions Mumbai saw them move to the sixth spot on the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai held on to the second position despite going down against KL Rahul's men. Delhi still remains on top of the standings, while Chennai are rooted at the bottom of the points table following their loss against Rajasthan on Monday.

