WATCH: MS Dhoni Breaks The Internet By Singing THIS 1976 Bollywood Classic Song Perfectly

Former India captain MS Dhoni is making the most of his break from international cricket as the Indian cricketer can be seen enjoying his downtime with family and friends. Apart from spending some quality time, MS Dhoni has also been fulfilling his commercial duties in the meantime. At a recent event, Dhoni was spotted singing a classical Bollywood song which left the audiences mesmerised.

Mahi is here to destroy those Monday blues! Listen to him croon to one of the Bollywood classics! 🎶😍#Mahi #Dhoni #MSD @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/CTlAXdbagD — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 8, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

MS Dhoni shows off his singing skills with a Bollywood classic

At the event, MS Dhoni displayed his vocal skills by singing Main Pal do Pal ka Shayar Hoon from a 1976 Bollywood movie Kabhie Kabhie. The 16-second video of his singing have since gone viral online with fans praising the cricketer’s singing abilities. A few days ago, Dhoni was also heard singing 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye' from the 1990 film Jurm.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19. The former Indian captain was last seen in Indian colours during the ill-fated semi-final against New Zealand at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Since then, Dhoni took a break from the limited-overs series in West Indies and from the home series against South Africa. The cricketer was also rested from the recently-concluded home series against Bangladesh and the ongoing series against West Indies.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The MS Dhoni-less team India continues their international home season by hosting West Indies in the ongoing limited-overs series. West Indies tour of India began with the first of the three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari