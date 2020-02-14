MS Dhoni Clicks Absolutely Breathtaking Picture; 'Who's The King Of The Jungle?' Ask Fans

It was a rear occasion for the Indian fans when they saw a 'lion' clicking a picture of a tiger in its natural habitat as former Indian skipper MS Dhoni shared pictures of his recent trip to Kanha Tiger Reserve. The Captain Cool, who is on a sabbatical from the game ever since India's exit from the World Cup semis, took to social media to reveal a picture of a tiger he clicked during his wildlife trip along with his family. Although speculations of MS Dhoni's return to the national side vary from a hopeful yes to an almost certain no, the former skipper is expected to return to action in the upcoming IPL post which he will be expected to take a call about his future. MS Dhoni is also expected to join the Chennai Super Kings training camp on March 1.

READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh: 5 Power Couples Of Indian Sport

MS Dhoni's stunning click

When u spot the tiger on ur own and he obliges u with just enough time to click a few pics.Visit to kanha was outstanding https://t.co/73KIEslZT0 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) February 14, 2020

READ | Virat Kohli Thrilled To See RCB's New Logo, Says He Can't Wait For IPL 2020

Fans say Lion spots Tiger

When our Lion met the Tiger 🦁💛 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 14, 2020

You are Yourself a LION @msdhoni — Jay Parekh (@jayparekhca) February 14, 2020

When the Tigers of Kanha had a glimpse of a 🦁. They would have been stunned I guess. #Dhoni — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) February 14, 2020

Our Lion @msdhoni Clicking the Pic of Tiger !! pic.twitter.com/upmX3sJ37T — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) February 14, 2020

READ | SA Vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Durban Pitch Report, Weather And All Match Details

'Dhoni is best captain India ever had'

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best captain India ever had. Raina and Dhoni play for the same IPL franchise -- the Chennai Super Kings --, which is also led by the latter. "I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room," Raina said on 'The Super Kings show' on Star Sports Tamil.

The 38-year-old Dhoni has retired from Test cricket but his future in the limited overs formats is a subject of intense speculation. The two-time World Cup-winning former captain took a break from cricket after India's exit from the 2019 World Cup in England. He is set to be back in action at the IPL, where he will captain the CSK, starting March 23. With three restricted stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai finally being reopened, Raina urged the fans to fill the venue in every CSK home game.

READ | Ravi Shastri Eyes World Test Championship Finals, Reveals India's Objectives