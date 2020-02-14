SA Vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Durban Pitch Report, Weather And All Match Details

South Africa will look to clinch a win in the second T20I against England on Friday and guarantee themselves a series win at Durban. The first T20I saw South Africa snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and win the match by a single run. Here are all the details that you need to have a look at ahead of the second T20I on Friday.

SA vs ENG Match details

Match: South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I

Date: Friday, February 14 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

SA vs ENG live streaming details

The match can be watched live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. It will be live-streamed on SonyLIV in the Indian subcontinent.

SA vs ENG: Durban pitch report and weather conditions

Out of the 13 T20I matches that have been played at Kingsmead, the team batting first has won only 6. The average first innings score at the ground is 148. After the pitch slowing down a bit in the past, it has regained its decent run-scoring characteristics. According to AccuWeather, it does not seem like the area will face any precipitation and the reported high temperature will be 30 degree celcius while the lowest will be 24.

SA vs ENG 2nd T20I preview

The first T20I saw Quinton de Kock's men get a very convincing win on the England team. After South Africa batted first, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock helped the hosts post 177 on the board. In return, Jason Roy and England skipper Eoin Morgan got the Englishmen very close to victory. England only needed 7 from 6 when Lungi Ngidi's final over yielded three wickets and helped the hosts guarantee a victory by just one run. England will need to win Friday's T20I at all costs to keep the series alive.

