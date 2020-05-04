Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals He 'will Go To Ranchi And See MS Dhoni' If He Was Invisible

Yuzvendra Chahal has made a tremendous impact for India ever since he has burst on to the scene at the highest level. He has bamboozled the best batsmen in the business with his leg-spin and has worked in tandem with Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to win many matches for the Men In Blue. Yuzi is also known to entertain the fans with his famous segment 'Chahal TV' and also with his presence on social media. Now, he has also mischievously said what he would do if he gets the power of becoming invisible.

READ: Yuzvendra Chahal Fondly Recalls Nickname MS Dhoni Specially Kept For Him In Indian Team

'I will go to Ranchi': Yuzvendra Chahal

During a recent Instagram live interaction with a presenter, when asked where he would like to go if he was invisible, Chahal went on to say that right now he would love to go to Ranchi and see Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meanwhile, the wrist-spinner also went on to add that he will have to go when the flights reopen. At the same time, the frontline spinner further added that he will keep his Instagram open for 24 hours in order to ensure how Mahi runs away.

MSD has helped Chahal on the field by giving so many bowling tips from behind the stumps. Both the Haryana spinner and Dhoni were seen together in Indian jersey during that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in July last year after which the 2011 World Cup winner has been on a sabbatical from the game.

READ: Aakash Chopra Mimics Amitabh Bachchan On Twitter, Wants Film Icon To Rate His Performance

The duo was all set to participate in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but as of now, has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic. While Dhoni was going to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings, Yuzi was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore who are still attempting to win their maiden IPL trophy.

READ: Tamim Iqbal Surprisingly Compares Mushfiqur Rahim To Virat Kohli And Here Is How

READ: Mushtaq Ahmed Advises Chahal To Use Crease More