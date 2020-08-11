MS Dhoni's Famous 'Helicopter Shot' Gets 'Reverse Lofted Twist'; Watch Video

MS Dhoni is widely hailed as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time. The former Indian captain holds a repertoire of shots in his stroke-play gallery. One of his most famous ones is known as the ‘Dhoni helicopter shot’, where he generates massive power in his bottom hand to hit yorkers and full-length deliveries for boundaries.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

MS Dhoni helicopter shot 2.0?

A recently-shared video on Twitter is currently circulating the web, which sees an imitation of the MS Dhoni helicopter shot, albeit with a twist. In a video where several youngsters can be seen playing street cricket in Pakistan, a batsman successfully attempted a “reverse lofted” helicopter shot. The shot, played between the legs, ended up clearing the distance behind the wicketkeeper, who was himself left bamboozled with the strike.

MS Dhoni helicopter shot with a twist attempted by a youngster in Pakistan, watch video

What on earth have I just seen????



Reverse lofted Natmeg helicopter shot I suppose. pic.twitter.com/f8bW4BATpO — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) August 10, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 Pundit Dean Jones Recalls Commentating During Musharraf's 2006 Praise Of MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 UAE: MS Dhoni in CSK

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been on a break from competitive cricket since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was slated to make a return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain earlier this year before the ongoing coronavirus crisis prompted a five-and-a-half-month delay to the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. MS Dhoni will now be reunited with his CSK teammates for on-field action through the much-awaited T20 event. His return to the field remains one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans and for the tournament.

IPL 2020: IPL dates announced

As per the announcement made by the IPL Governing Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the BCCI also confirmed that the IPL 2020 season will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of its home country. The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL 2020 season dates confirmed

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Also Read | CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

Also Read | Ishant Sharma Opens Up About MS Dhoni's Role In Persisting With Him Despite Poor Numbers

Image credits: IPLT20.COM