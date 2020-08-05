IPL 2020 Pundit Dean Jones Recalls Commentating During Musharraf's 2006 Praise Of MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. He is now set to make a return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp as their captain in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. MS Dhoni’s return to the fore remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the much-awaited tournament.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

Dean Jones lavishes praise on CSK luminary MS Dhoni

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones is a celebrated commentator who also officiates behind the mic in IPL matches. Apparently, the 1987 World Cup-winning cricketer is keeping a close eye on IPL 2020 matches involving CSK because of their skipper MS Dhoni. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Dean Jones called himself a “huge fan” of MS Dhoni as he believes that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is among the top six greatest Indian cricketers of all time.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also stated that the IPL 2020 will serve as a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to make a comeback bid for a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad. He believes that the CSK skipper will “prepare himself to absolute perfection” to get himself ready for the much-awaited Indian T20 event. Dean Jones described MS Dhoni as a “great entertainer” and added that he is looking forward to his performance in the much-awaited IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

When asked to describe his favourite MS Dhoni moment, Jones recalled the “hair cut” incident from 2006. The Australian, who was on commentary duties at the time, referred to the moment when then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf asked MS Dhoni to keep his hair cut as it was. The Ranchi-born cricketer was a youngster at the time and was popular for his long locks. Speaking about the entire admiration of MS Dhoni from Pervez Musharraf, Dean Jones said that the World Cup-winning Indian captain is a kind of player that even evokes conversations from Presidents and Prime Ministers.

IPL 2020: IPL dates

As per the recent announcement from the teleconference meeting among the IPL governing council members, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the governing council also confirmed that IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL 2020 dates announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Also Read | IPL Sponsors: #BoycottIPL Trends On Twitter After BCCI Retains VIVO Deal

Also Read | Omar Abdullah Slams IPL Sponsors Deal; Calls Those Who Threw Away Chinese TVs 'idiots'

Image credits: IPLT20.COM