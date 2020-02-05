Union Budget
"MS Dhoni Will Decide His Own Future," Says MSK Prasad On Dhoni's Retirement Rumours

Cricket News

MS Dhoni last made an international appearance for Team India during the ill-fated semi-final match against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
MS Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently announced the appointment of a fresh selection committee. Former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad is currently serving as the Chief National Selector since his appointment in 2016. Due to Ganguly’s decision, his run as India’s chief selector is about to meet its end. As Prasad’s tenure with BCCI is nearing its conclusion, the 44-year old opened up and gave his take on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Win MSK Prasad Over With Their Respect For Him

In an interview with a sports daily, MSK Prasad admitted that he is a big fan of MS Dhoni. He added that the former Indian captain will decide about his retirement himself. He lauded Dhoni for his achievements like winning multiple ICC events and leading India to the No. 1 ranking in Test cricket. Prasad also stressed that the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batsman will go down as one of the greatest Indian captains the country has ever produced.

Also Read | CSK's Kishore Cannot Wait To Play Under 'Legend' MS Dhoni In IPL 2020

MS Dhoni last made an international appearance for India during the ill-fated semi-final match against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Since then, Dhoni has skipped India’s tour of West Indies and the entire international home season that followed. The veteran cricketer is also not part of India’s ongoing full-fledged tour of New Zealand.

Also Read | IPL 2020: From MS Dhoni To R Sai Kishore; Salaries Of CSK Players

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to resume his CSK role

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was retained for ₹15 crore by the franchise. MS Dhoni led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament was inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Also Read | MSK Prasad Asks Pant To Never Compare Himself With MS Dhoni, Backs His Abilities

Also Read | MS Dhoni Seen Praying At Ranchi Temple, Takes Break From IPL 2020 Preparations; WATCH

Published:
