MS Dhoni Followed 'superstitious Diet' During 2011 ODI World Cup? Virender Sehwag Reveals

Virender Sehwag was one of the several big names present at the event organized to launch the schedule for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The marquee 50-over tournament is scheduled to get underway from October 5 onwards in India and will conclude with the summit clash on November 19. India will play their campaign opener against Australia on October 8, and will later clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

3 Things You Need To Know

India are chasing their first ICC title win since 2013

A total of 10 teams will compete at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The World Cup will be played across 10 venues in India

Sehwag sheds light on MS Dhoni’s ‘superstitious’ diet during the 2011 World Cup

During his appearance at the event to unveil the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag recalled an interesting incident involving the legendary captain MS Dhoni during the 2011 World Cup. The 44-year-old revealed that Dhoni used to eat only Khichdi during the marquee event in 2011. It is worth noting that the former skipper was returning with low scores during the 2011 World Cup, but as per Sehwag he continued to eat Khichdi as India went on winning matches.

That bat swing - That look during the final flourish 😍😍



Today in 2011, the 28-year old wait came to an end 😎😎 #ThisDayThatYear pic.twitter.com/XFEibKDrdk — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2019

“MS Dhoni only ate khichdi throughout the 2011 World Cup. Everyone was being superstitious during the entire tournament,” said Sehwag. Dhoni went on to smash a match-winning unbeaten knock of 91 runs in the summit clash against Sri Lanka. It was the first time India won the ODI World Cup since 1983.

𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙜𝙚𝙩! 🏆



🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IJNaLjkYLt — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2023

Virender Sehwag on India vs Pakistan at ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

Meanwhile, Sehwag also said Dhoni played the tournament with a knee injury while stating it as the reason why Sachin Tendulkar was lifted by youngsters like Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. “MS Dhoni had a knee injury, I had a shoulder injury. So we gave the burden to lift Sachin Tendulkar to the youngsters after winning the World Cup,” he added. Speaking about the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match scheduled to be held on October 15, Sehwag said he is looking forward to a social media banter with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.