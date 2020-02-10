MS Dhoni Gets Beloved Nissan Jonga 1 Revamped In Punjab, Watch Clip

MS Dhoni fans know about how crazy the former Team India skipper is for cars and bikes. He has some of the best vehicles in the country. Recently, MS Dhoni bought a Nissan 1 ton pick up truck. A video has been uploaded by Dayakaran Vlogs on his channel where he spoke about the changes made to Dhoni's new toy.

Here's a sneak peek into MS Dhoni's Nissan Jonga

MS Dhoni's SUV has been completely restored by Punjab’s Nakodar based SD car world which specializes in restoring SUVs, especially the 1 ton pick up truck and the Jonga. In a recent video, the owner of the garage explained the changes made during the course of restoration.

The Nissan Jonga was a jeep built for the Indian Army. Jonga stands for Jabalpur Ordnance And Guncarriage Assembly and is essentially a second-generation Nissan Patrol, one of the most iconic SUVs sold abroad. While the Jonga was very popular with the Indian Army, it was sold to consumers only from 1996 to 1999. MS Dhoni recently purchased his Jonga, which was built in 1999.

MS Dhoni's cars

Apart from Nissan Jonga, MS Dhoni also owns five-seater SUV Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhaw. The car is a five-seater SUV from Jeep and it is sold in India. The Trackhawk variant is the most powerful version of the Grand Cherokee. It is the fastest mass-production SUV in the world. He also owns a Hummer H2 which barely needs any introduction.

MS Dhoni net worth

MS Dhoni has been absent from all forms of the sport since the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand. He was recently dropped from the list of players who got BCCI's central contract. In spite of that, MS Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $170 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to resume his CSK role

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was retained for ₹15 crores by the franchise. MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament was inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

