MS Dhoni's Net Worth Despite BCCI Contract Snub Will Amazed: Read Details

With an international cricketing career spanning over 14 years, MS Dhoni remains one of the biggest names in the sport. Also known as Mahi, the cricket sensation has won all the major trophies for India including the 2011 World Cup, Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup. That said, he has remained absent from all forms of the sport since the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand.

MS Dhoni net worth

MS Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $170 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Dhoni had made it to the No. 5 spot on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. He saw his income soar from ₹101.77 crore in 2018 to ₹135.93 in 2019, despite his absence from Test cricket.

MS Dhoni salary

According to Insidesport, MS Dhoni bags a salary of ₹15 crores to play for the Chennai Super Kings. He also boasts of major endorsement deals throughout his career with brands like Aircel, Pepsi, Spartan Sports, Reebok, Gulf Oil, McDowell's Soda, TVS Motors, Sony Bravia, Sonata Watches and more. While his exact earnings from endorsement deals have not been revealed, certain sources claim that his revenue from endorsements goes up to $30 million. Dhoni also holds the post of VP Marketing at India Cements Ltd which owns the IPL franchise team Chennai Super Kings.

BCCI drops MS Dhoni from contracts list

MS Dhoni has been left out of BCCI's latest central contracts list of players from October 2019 to September 2020. This has fueled speculations that the former captain of team India may soon announce his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

