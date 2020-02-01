Jimmy Neesham Shares A Hilarious Post After Another Instance Of So Near Yet So Far For NZ

Jimmy Neesham had come forward with a hilarious post after New Zealand came so near yet so far in another super over against India in the 4th T20I at Wellington on Friday. This was the fourth straight super over loss for the Kiwis in less than a year which had all begun from that World Cup final at Lords'.

Jimmy Neesham's hilarious post

After New Zealand had lost the series 0-4, the Kiwi all-rounder came forward and posted a GIF of Steve Carell from 'The Office' where he could be seen venting out his frustration after something has gone horribly wrong once again. Take a look.

Earlier, Neesham had expressed his disappointment after the Black Caps had fallen agonizingly short in the 2019 World Cup final. He had urged the kids not take up sports and suggested they take up baking or something and die at 60 really fat and happy.

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.