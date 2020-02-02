Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

NZ Vs Ind 5th T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

Cricket News

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: India will face New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday, February 2. Read on for the live streaming details of the upcoming T20I match.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a fifth of the five-match T20I series on February 2. The match will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I Preview

Virat Kohli and co. have already pocketed the series by winning the first 4 games. Team India are currently on an unbeaten streak in the shortest format, defeating Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and now New Zealand in back-to-back series. The upcoming dead-rubber will provide the Indian team management with a great chance to experiment within the line-up ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 2nd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I squad updates

Sanju Samson, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad, replaced Rohit Sharma in India's playing XI in the 4th T20I in Wellington. Check out final line-ups of both teams in the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

NZ vs Ind channel and live streaming 5th T20I details

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 2 and will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.   

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WHAT HAS BECOME CHEAPER & COSTLIER?
PM MODI LAUDS FM ON UNION BUDGET
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES