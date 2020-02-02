NZ Vs Ind 5th T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a fifth of the five-match T20I series on February 2. The match will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country.

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I Preview

Virat Kohli and co. have already pocketed the series by winning the first 4 games. Team India are currently on an unbeaten streak in the shortest format, defeating Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and now New Zealand in back-to-back series. The upcoming dead-rubber will provide the Indian team management with a great chance to experiment within the line-up ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I squad updates

Sanju Samson, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad, replaced Rohit Sharma in India's playing XI in the 4th T20I in Wellington. Check out final line-ups of both teams in the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

NZ vs Ind channel and live streaming 5th T20I details

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 2 and will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

Another win in the Super Over 🙌🙌 #TeamIndia go 4-0 up in the series. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/G6GqM67RIv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2020

