MS Dhoni Has Had The Biggest Influence On My Cricket: Mumbai Indians Keeper Ishan Kishan

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time. Apart from affecting over 800 international dismissals and scoring over 10,000 runs in ODIs, the former Indian captain has also successfully led India to some elite ICC titles like the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Hailing MS Dhoni for his contribution towards Indian cricket, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan recently admitted to have been influenced by the seasoned campaigner.

Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan praises MS Dhoni

While speaking on the Spicy Pitch, Ishan Kishan said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) luminary MS Dhoni and former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist were his biggest heroes while growing up. When asked to compare the two, Ishan Kishan said that MS Dhoni has been the most influential wicketkeeper for him in his career. He said that the 2011 World Cup hero often shares insights about his game and advices him on his wicketkeeping drills. Dhoni and Kishan incidentally hail from the same state, Jharkhand.

Ishan Kishan is a wicketkeeper himself who has been a part of the Mumbai Indians line-up since the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, the IPL rivalry between Mumbai Indians and CSK is known to be one of the fiercest ones in tournament’s history with both teams meeting each other four times for a title clash. The last time CSK locked horns with Mumbai Indians was in the final of the IPL 2019, where the latter emerged victorious by 1 run to lift their fourth IPL title.

MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan in IPL 2020 and tournament’s future

Both MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan were slated to reprise their roles for their respective franchises in IPL 2020. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India to postpone the tournament until further notice. The IPL 2020 was initially slated to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

