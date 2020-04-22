Rohit Sharma Was Unhappy That CSK Met Them In The IPL 2015 Final: Ex-MI Spinner J Suchith

In 2015, a young left-arm spinner had made the headlines in the Indian Premier League. While playing for the Mumbai Indians, J Suchith scored a match-defining 31 off 24 balls against the Kings XI Punjab on his IPL debut. The left-arm spinner, who was more than just handy with the bat in the lower middle-order, lost his way in the cash-rich league after the IPL 2015.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Suchith narrated an interesting anecdote from his debut season in IPL 2015, which involves Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs in Qualifier 1 to reach the final. The Qualifier 2 was between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Rohit Sharma didn't want to face CSK in IPL 2015 final: J Suchith

Suchith said that Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma actually wanted RCB, led by Virat Kohli, to win the match. He added that wasn't the case as Mike Hussey played really well and MS Dhoni's CSK qualified in the final. Suchith further said that Rohit Sharma wasn't too happy as he has a different kind of competitiveness when it comes to CSK. Suchith said everyone in the MI camp was well aware of how good CSK were when it comes to the knockout games.

He said they were also worried because when they had played CSK at Wankhede in the league phase, their total of 183 was chased down in 100 balls. He added that it was really hard for them to digest knowing that they played their best cricket and CSK were still able to beat them easily. However, Rohit Sharma's men went on to beat CSK by 41 runs to claim their second IPL title.

Hardik Pandya hairstyle for IPL 2015 final

Suchith also said that they had landed in Kolkata five days prior to the final after beating CSK in Qualifier 1. The team was advised to rest and they didn't step out much, However, Hardik Pandya was excited and he went and got a new haircut especially for the final. Everyone joked about that Hardik Pandya hairstyle.

Suchith further said that the-then Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting went and told him that if he fielded without his cap on during the game, he was not going to entertain it. But Hardik Pandya did a celebration after taking a catch, where he removed his cap and showed his new hairstyle to the camera only for Ricky Ponting to see it.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP