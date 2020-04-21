Dwayne Bravo Opens Up On Enjoying Bullying CSK Teammate Ambati Rayudu Jokingly

India batsman and CSK star Ambati Rayudu have had an eventful past two years. The Hyderabad batsman, who is infamous for his temper issues, had a terrific IPL 2018 for CSK, which paved the way for his inclusion in the Indian team. Ambati Rayudu performed well for the Indian team and was the designated No. 4, but was later dropped ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a few poor outings ahead of the marquee event.

Dwayne Bravo reveals how he tries to get under Ambati Rayudu's skin which motivates him

Since then, Ambati Rayudu has retired and then announced his comeback as well. Recently, in a live chat session, his CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo revealed how telling negative things helps Ambati Rayudu to perform well for the team.

Dwayne Bravo said that Ambati Rayudu is one of his favourite players. He also recalled that he had played with the Indian batsman in Mumbai Indians. Rayudu and Bravo were together in the Mumbai Indians team in 2010. Dwayne Bravo also called him one of India's best batsman, who has been unfortunate, which is unfair to his talent.

Dwayne Bravo also revealed that Rayudu is a very impulsive guy. Dwayne Bravo said that he would often insult the CSK star jokingly and added that he would often ask Rayudu the reason behind CSK buying him. Dwayne Bravo said that Rayudu would take these comments at heart and try to prove him wrong.

Dwayne Bravo went on to say that he feels happy with the success of Rayudu and he believes that he is a special person. Dwayne Bravo further said that if someone doesn’t know him can get the wrong idea but the CSK batsman is actually very passionate about his game and is totally a team man.

