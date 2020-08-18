MS Dhoni To Champion Organic Farming Cause Further Post IPL 2020 With Latest Investment?

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket over the weekend, taking the world of cricket by surprise. However, fans of the iconic cricketer will still be graced by his presence on the field as he is expected to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apparently, the cricketer has already taken up another venture for his second innings as he recently became a stakeholder in an Indian company named Neo Global.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer takes up organic farming for his second innings

Mihir Diwakar, the managing director of Aarka Sports, which manages MS Dhoni among other cricketers, stated that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman recently became a stakeholder in Neo Global. Neo Global is an organic fertilizer company which has factories in Mumbai and Gujarat. While speaking with The New Indian Express, Diwakar stated that MS Dhoni will be associated with the company in a big way and he will be there with the cricketer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September to finalise the talks.

Diwakar added that the company already has plans to come up with new products in the market. According to him, MS Dhoni is impressed by what he has seen already. He said the cricketer is happy with the product, which is why he acquired a big stake.

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer’s interest in organic farming

This is not the first time MS Dhoni has shown interest in organic farming. In June, he purchased a new Mahindra Swaraj 963 FE tractor. Later that same month, he was seen doing some organic farming at his Ranchi farmhouse with his tractor, showing tremendous interest in it and promoting it in a manner which has floored and inspired many fans.

MS Dhoni does organic farming, watch video

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

How much is MS Dhoni IPL salary for 2020 season?

The MS Dhoni IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million). He was retained for the aforementioned amount by the CSK franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the UAE.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary for CSK information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary for CSK figures.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter