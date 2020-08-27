MS Dhoni Made THIS Interesting Post-retirement Promise To 'old Friend' RP Singh

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni hung up his boots from international cricket on August 15 thereby calling time on an illustrious career that spanned almost 16 years. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, who retired from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day in the limited-overs formats as well. Since MS Dhoni's retirement, tributes have been pouring from celebrities and fans alike. Several teammates and former cricketers have shared their stories about the veteran stumper that give a glimpse of his greatness.

Joining that bandwagon is one of the standout performers of the 2007 World T20 triumphant side under MS Dhoni and former India pacer, RP Singh. The southpaw recently made an interesting revelation saying how once MS Dhoni had promised him that he would pick his calls in under half a ring once he bows out of international cricket.

While speaking to Cricket.com, RP Singh said that MS Dhoni has always been down to earth and a very composed person. He added that they always used to complain that he never takes their calls. RP Singh recalled that once Dhoni told Munaf Patel and him that when he retires, he would pick up the phone in just half a ring. He joked that now they will check if he really has retired.

RP Singh also revealed how they always exploited Dhoni's extra allowance which captains are entitled to. He stated that cricketers’ off-field interactions are not very different from ones on the field as they often end up talking about matches and players. RP Singh stated that it was always fun with the 2007 World T20 winning captain.

RP Singh went on to laud MS Dhoni's ability to win near-impossible matches. He reckoned that if people talk about the history of the game, one will never get a player like Dhoni, who has won so many matches from batting at that position. Singh added that people speak about Michael Bevan and the others, but Dhoni was a completely different beast.

MS Dhoni's retirement came as a shock to everyone, however, the Ranchi lad is all set to lead CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020 which is set to take place in the UAE from September 19. The CSK skipper will look to guide his side to their fourth title by laying his hands on the coveted IPL 2020 trophy. His performances will be crucial in determining how far CSK go in IPL 2020.

