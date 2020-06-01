MS Dhoni And I Could Go And Live In Small Villages Post Lockdown: Sakshi Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the end of India's 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign in England. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback to competitive cricket with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but due to the COVID-19 crisis, the fate of the tournament remains uncertain. However, if the tournament remains on hold even after the lockdown, MS Dhoni has already planned how he will be spending his time during his extended break from cricket.

Sakshi Dhoni reveals MS Dhoni's plans if cricketing action doesn't resume post lockdown

On Sunday, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni was in an Instagram live session with Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) official handle where she revealed their plans in the near future. Sakshi Dhoni said that MS Dhoni and the family will be heading to the hills in Uttarakhand where they will be staying in small villages if cricketing action does not resume due to the COVID-19 situation worsening in the country.

Sakshi Dhoni also spoke about her first impression of MS Dhoni and also revealed what she felt about his famous long hair look. Sakshi Dhoni said that if she had seen MS Dhoni with his long orange hair, she wouldn't have even looked at him. Sakshi Dhoni added that she was glad she saw MS Dhoni's long-haired look before they got married.

Sakshi Dhoni also revealed about her first meeting with MS Dhoni. She said that she met him on the last day of her internship, something which was shown almost accurately in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was released in 2016. Sakshi Dhoni added that she met MS Dhoni through a friend and he seemed like a very normal person. She also said that she did not follow cricket at that time though she could only recognise the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Speaking about Dhoni, she said she just knew there was a pahadi (mountain boy) guy in the team thanks to her mother informing her about the same.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. In 2017, Dhoni reportedly bought a flat in Mumbai's suburban area called Andheri to stay in the city whenever he has commercial commitments.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP