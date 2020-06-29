MS Dhoni Ploughs The Land At his Farmhouse On The Outskirts Of Ranchi; Watch

The COVID-19 lockdown has drawn Mahendra Singh Dhoni's interest towards organic farming. In a video that has gone viral, the former India captain can be seen ploughing the land at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi, riding on a tractor.

During the lockdown, Dhoni had purchased a Mahindra Swaraj Tractor worth Rs 8 lakh after he generated interest in organic farming.

To begin with, Dhoni has planted watermelon seeds and papaya in his farmhouse in Ranchi where Dhoni currently lives.

Earlier before the lockdown, the former Indian captain took to his official Facebook page to post the video of organic farming, which he has captioned as the "start of organic farming of watermelon in Ranchi followed by Papaya in 20 days time. First time so very excited."

Trying new things in life

Another picture of Dhoni that has come up is of a rugged look of a farmer sitting on a pile of mud.

Sources close to Dhoni say that Dhoni is known for trying new things in life. His interest towards organic has grown because he wants to make the people aware of the right food and vegetables we should eat and it should be chemical-free.

Dhoni's passion for cars and bikes is well known and now his new found love for organic farming can certainly be a big inspiration for people across the country, towards healthy food and vegetables.

The 2011 world cup winning captain hasn't played any active cricket since the world cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in June 2019. Dhoni was all set to return to active cricket with 2020 IPL, for which he had trained hard in Ranchi both in the gym and in the nets but due to COVID-19 lockdown, all sporting activities were stopped.

Dhoni hasn't made any formal announcement of retirement from International ODI or T20 cricket, but during the lockdown, in a zoom chat with India opening batsman Rohit Sharma, former Indian cricketer and Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh had said, " Dhoni may not return to international cricket, but would continue playing IPL."

