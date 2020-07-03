MS Dhoni's 10th Wedding Anniversary: CSK Captain's Journey With Wife Sakshi So Far

Former India captain MS Dhoni will celebrate his 10th anniversary with wife Sakshi Dhoni on Saturday. The CSK captain tied the knot with Sakshi on July 4, 2010 and have a daughter named Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015. MS Dhoni, who was appointed captain of the Indian team in 2007, tasted success immediately as he guided India to the T20 World Cup 2007 triumph.

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi celebrate 10th anniversary, a look at their journey

MS Dhoni had a pretty successful captaincy career before his marriage but post his wedding, he tasted phenomenal success on the cricketing ground. His first major achievement came on April 2, 2011, when MS Dhoni-led Indian side lifted the World Cup after 28 years, while in 2013 they won the ICC Champions Trophy, making MS Dhoni the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. Sakshi did prove to be the lady luck for the 38-year-old.

MS Dhoni wife Sakshi has been regularly spotted accompanying the veteran stumper during his matches. She is even seen supporting MS Dhoni’s franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the Indian Premier League. As MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrated their 10th anniversary, let's take a look at their journey in photos.

The MS Dhoni birthday falls on July 7 as he turns 39 on the following Tuesday. The former India captain been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things.

MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year. There is no clear picture regarding the 38-year old's future with the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni's India career pans out if the IPL 2020 is called off.

MS Dhoni net worth and other details

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

