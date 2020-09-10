Who Is MS Dhoni's Biggest Fan? Sakshi Dhoni Reveals In THIS Latest Instagram Video; Watch

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is currently in the United Arab Emirates training ahead of the IPL 2020. CSK captain will be looking to lead his side to a fourth IPL victory this season. MS Dhoni enjoys a huge fan following wherever he goes. However, while MS Dhoni is busy with the IPL 2020, his wife Sakshi Dhoni has taken to Instagram to reveal MS Dhoni’s biggest fan.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey 'expected Players To Be A Bit Rustier'

Ziva Dhoni features in Sakshi Dhoni’s cute video

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni posted an adorable video from MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni’s account. In the video, Ziva Dhoni is seen holding a laminated portrait sketch of MS Dhoni. During the start of the video, Sakshi Dhoni is heard asking Ziva about the identity of the man in the picture. Responding to Sakshi Dhoni’s question, MS Dhoni’s daughter confidently replies that it is her father.

When Sakshi Dhoni once again asks Ziva Dhoni if she is sure, the young child confidently replies that the picture is of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Asked another time, Ziva Dhoni then says that she is sure that the picture is of her 'papa'. The video ends with Sakshi Dhoni playfully agreeing with her daughter.

Also Read: Fans Demand 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina's Comeback To CSK Team, Trend #ComeBackMrIPL

Posting the video on Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni wrote that Ziva Dhoni is the former Indian captain’s biggest fan. During the lockdown, Sakshi Dhoni has taken to her and Ziva Dhoni’s Instagram account to give a sneak peek into their life. Media reports had revealed that MS Dhoni had been staying with his family at his Ranchi farmhouse before leaving for the IPL 2020.

Notably, Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni have not travelled with the CSK captain to the UAE. While several teams have allowed players to travel with their families, media reports had earlier mentioned how the CSK squad for IPL will be travelling without families.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters Name THIS MS Dhoni-endorsed Product As Associate Sponsor

CSK one of the last teams to begin training for IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings will play Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 season opener on September 19 at 7:30 PM IST. Despite being part of the first game of the IPL 2020, CSK were the last team to begin training for the tournament due to several of their members testing positive for COVID-19. Recently, it was announced that Deepak Chahar, one of the players who had tested positive for COVID-19, has now recovered and has joined the CSK bio-bubble ahead of the IPL 2020. CSK’s social media accounts have been sharing updates on the team’s training routines, which have also shown MS Dhoni practising ahead of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Anthem's Composer Refutes Plagiarism Charges, Furnishes Proof To Deem It Original

Image Credits: Sakshi Singh Dhoni Instagram