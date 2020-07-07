MS Dhoni's Potential Retirement Likely To Drop CSK's Share Value By 25-30%: Report

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical break from the game since the 2019 World Cup in England. His much-awaited return to top-flight cricket through IPL 2020 was one of the most talked-about aspects of the now-postponed season.

While Cricket Australia has displayed reluctance over hosting the T20 World Cup later this year due to the coronavirus global pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking at the September-November window to stage the IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: When Superstar Revealed Bank Balance That Would Make Him Secure & Happy

MS Dhoni birthday: CSK investors worry over their drawcard’s retirement

MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday, July 7. As the cricketer nears his retirement phase, the CSK investors are apparently concerned about seeing a decline in their shares, should their star captain decide to bid adieu from the game. As per several unlisted shareholders, the CSK franchise is one of the most traded stocks in the market due to the presence of MS Dhoni.

Dinesh Gupta of the Unlisted Zone recently told the Economic Times that if IPL 2020 takes place sometime later this year, the unlisted shares of CSK will jump from ₹33-35 to ₹45-50 levels. He also termed MS Dhoni as “one of the biggest reasons” that many are currently holding the CSK stock in the unlisted shares space. He said that several investors have invested in the India Cements-owned CSK and there will be an at least 25-30 percent of decline at stock levels, should their captain announce his retirement.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: The Question CSK Captain 'apparently Hates' Being Asked By Journalists

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batsman was retained for Rs.15 crore (US$2 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain's Watch Reportedly Worth 30% Of 1 Day's Salary In IPL 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Teammates Reveal Best Memories Of 'Thala' In Special Video; Watch

Image credit: IPLT20.COM