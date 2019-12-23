MS Dhoni Revered By Fans On Twitter For Completing 15 Years In International Cricket

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday. MS Dhoni made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy on December 23, 2004 against Bangladesh in an ODI at Chattogram. It wasn’t exactly a debut to remember for Dhoni as he was, unfortunately, run-out for a first-ball duck as India huffed and puffed their way to 245-8 in their quota of 50 overs. But, little did we know that it was just a blip before a Dhoni-sized juggernaut would take over Indian cricket. However, Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday and his fans on Twitter poured in with posts to give a tribute to the man who changed the dynamics of Indian cricket.
ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla thrilled to reunite with MS Dhoni after last India outing
ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly says MS Dhoni knows best about his own retirement
#15YearsOfDhonism 💙— Mersal IMRAN ツ (@Itz_MersalImran) December 22, 2019
Whatever he is..
I am just addicted to him😻❤ pic.twitter.com/2kR0IutrXg
LEGACY is a Word— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 22, 2019
M S D is it's Adjective
The immortal guy in contemporary Indian Culture ❤️
#15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/paYRKoQd1F
Just look at the CROWD behind him in all these pics 😎— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 22, 2019
If the word FANBASE had a SYNONYM it is M S D
#15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/DAbVTK2t0b
ALSO READ | MS Dhoni is an asset to any team and knows what's best for him, says Brian Lara
One man, Billion memories. Thank you Dhoni for entertaining us throughout the years. Proud fan forever. Comeback soon Mahi @msdhoni ❤#15YearsOfDhonism#15yearsOFMSD pic.twitter.com/XilQPhggRv— ◀Sibi_Yogan▶ (@SibiYogan) December 23, 2019
Dear Mahi,— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 23, 2019
We are eagerly waiting to relive this goosebumps moment again!💙😇#15YearsOfDhonism @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/K0sUgGsMHY
Individual achievements of MSD 🔥— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) December 23, 2019
MTV Youth Icon
Khel Ratna
ICC ODI Player of 2008
PadmaShri
ICC ODI Player of 2009
ICC Fairplay award
Lt Colonel
Honorary Doctorate
ICC people's choice award
BIOPIC
PADMABHUSHAN
STAND named after him #15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/akkbloRmVU
ALSO READ | Dale Steyn answers who would win a sprint race between him and MS Dhoni