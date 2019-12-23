MS Dhoni Revered By Fans On Twitter For Completing 15 Years In International Cricket

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday. MS Dhoni made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy on December 23, 2004 against Bangladesh in an ODI at Chattogram. It wasn’t exactly a debut to remember for Dhoni as he was, unfortunately, run-out for a first-ball duck as India huffed and puffed their way to 245-8 in their quota of 50 overs. But, little did we know that it was just a blip before a Dhoni-sized juggernaut would take over Indian cricket. However, Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday and his fans on Twitter poured in with posts to give a tribute to the man who changed the dynamics of Indian cricket.

Here's a look at a few reactions

#15YearsOfDhonism 💙



Whatever he is..

I am just addicted to him😻❤ pic.twitter.com/2kR0IutrXg — Mersal IMRAN ツ (@Itz_MersalImran) December 22, 2019

LEGACY is a Word



M S D is it's Adjective



The immortal guy in contemporary Indian Culture ❤️



#15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/paYRKoQd1F — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 22, 2019

Just look at the CROWD behind him in all these pics 😎



If the word FANBASE had a SYNONYM it is M S D



#15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/DAbVTK2t0b — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 22, 2019

One man, Billion memories. Thank you Dhoni for entertaining us throughout the years. Proud fan forever. Comeback soon Mahi @msdhoni ❤#15YearsOfDhonism#15yearsOFMSD pic.twitter.com/XilQPhggRv — ◀Sibi_Yogan▶ (@SibiYogan) December 23, 2019

Dear Mahi,



We are eagerly waiting to relive this goosebumps moment again!💙😇#15YearsOfDhonism @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/K0sUgGsMHY — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 23, 2019

Individual achievements of MSD 🔥



MTV Youth Icon

Khel Ratna

ICC ODI Player of 2008

PadmaShri

ICC ODI Player of 2009

ICC Fairplay award

Lt Colonel

Honorary Doctorate

ICC people's choice award

BIOPIC

PADMABHUSHAN

STAND named after him #15YearsOfDhonism pic.twitter.com/akkbloRmVU — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) December 23, 2019

