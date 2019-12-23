The Debate
MS Dhoni Revered By Fans On Twitter For Completing 15 Years In International Cricket

Cricket News

MS Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on December 23, 2019. Netizens poured in with posts to pay tribute to the man who changed Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday. MS Dhoni made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy on December 23, 2004 against Bangladesh in an ODI at Chattogram. It wasn’t exactly a debut to remember for Dhoni as he was, unfortunately, run-out for a first-ball duck as India huffed and puffed their way to 245-8 in their quota of 50 overs. But, little did we know that it was just a blip before a Dhoni-sized juggernaut would take over Indian cricket. However, Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday and his fans on Twitter poured in with posts to give a tribute to the man who changed the dynamics of Indian cricket.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla thrilled to reunite with MS Dhoni after last India outing 

Here's a look at a few reactions

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly says MS Dhoni knows best about his own retirement

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni is an asset to any team and knows what's best for him, says Brian Lara

 

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn answers who would win a sprint race between him and MS Dhoni

