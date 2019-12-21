Sourav Ganguly Says MS Dhoni Knows Best About His Own Retirement

It has been a while since former India captain MS Dhoni has played international cricket. Amidst all the retirement talks regarding the decorated cricketer, his future with the team still looks uncertain. Even BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has addressed the topic several times since he took over the role. Quiet recently, Ganguly once again gave his opinion on the matter.

Sourav Ganguly leaves it up to MS Dhoni to decide his retirement date

While speaking with a leading Indian media daily, former India captain and one of Dhoni's former teammates, Ganguly said that MS Dhoni has tremendous experience playing the game, which should make him know what is best for him when it comes to his retirement. Ganguly also insisted that there was absolute clarity between MS Dhoni, Indian selectors and the BCCI regarding this matter. He also praised the wicketkeeper-batsman by describing him as an ‘unbelievable athlete’ for India. Co-incidentally, Ganguly was the first Indian captain Dhoni played under when the latter made his international debut for India in December 2004. It also bears noting that Ganguly himself retired four years later with Dhoni being India's captain in his final Test match in Nagpur against Australia.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is likely to be seen next in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former World Cup-winning captain was previously seen in Indian colours during the ill-fated semi-final against New Zealand at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Since then, Dhoni took a break from the limited-overs series in West Indies and from the home series against South Africa. The cricketer was also rested from the recently-concluded home T20I series against Bangladesh. His hiatus continues as India will now face West Indies in a series-deciding third T20I at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

