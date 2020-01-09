Shane Warne's Baggy Green Cap More Expensive Than MS Dhoni's Bat And Don Bradman's Cap

Australian legend Shane Warne recently put his 'Baggy Green' cap up for auction to raise funds for victims who have suffered from recent Australia bushfires. The cricketer announced on Monday that he will be auctioning his cap and the bidding has now reached a staggering $520,500 AUD (₹2.6 crore). With his current bid, the iconic cap of Shane Warne has already surpassed the Baggy Green cap of Sir Donald Bradman and the 2011 World Cup-winning bat of MS Dhoni.

Wow ! Absolutely blown away. Thankyou so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t2HKhNvB3U — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2020

Shane Warne’s baggy green more valuable than MS Dhoni and Donald Bradman’s memorabilia

When the bidding reached $500,000, Shane Warne took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards all the bidders. In his caption, he wrote that he was absolutely blown away by the experience and also thanked them for their support towards the cause.

Apart from eclipsing MS Dhoni and Donald Bradman’s respective memorabilia, Shane Warne's Baggy Green also went past Gary Sobers' bat with which he had hit 6 sixes back in 1968. Warne’s cap is now the most valued cricketing item of all time. Here, we take an updated look at most expensive cricketing accessories along with their auction price.

Shane Warne – Test cap – $520,500 (ongoing bid)

Don Bradman – Test cap of his last appearance – £170,000 in 2003

MS Dhoni – World Cup final bat – £100,000 in 2011

Complete set of John Wisden’s Cricketers’ Almanacks – £84,000 in 2008

Gary Sobers – Bat to hit six sixes – £54,257 in 2000

Wow ! This is incredible. Thankyou so so much. Remember auction closes on Friday the 10th of January at 10am Melbourne, Australian time. Not long to go, so please place a bid here. Thankyou so much again for this amazing generosity !!!! https://t.co/S5QTBu3ykk pic.twitter.com/VbNJAQGxlk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Shane Warne also took to Instagram to address the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia. Warne described the Australia bushfires as “horrific” and “devastating” and added that they have left everyone in disbelief. He added that in order to contribute his part for the relief funds, he decided to auction off his Baggy Green cap (Cap No. 350) which he wore throughout his Test career.

(Image Credits: Twitter handle of Shane Warne)