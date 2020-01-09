MS Dhoni Treats Fans With Snowman Video Of Daughter Ziva During Mussourie Trip

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's sabbatical from cricket continues as he spends some quality time with his family. Recently, Dhoni was spotted enjoying his holiday in Dehradun with his family. The wicketkeeper-batsman had joined his daughter Ziva Dhoni for a snowman-making session in an adorable video which was shared on Instagram by his wife Sakshi.

MS Dhoni shares adorable video of daughter Ziva Dhoni playing guitar and singing

Recently, MS Dhoni posted a video of his daughter Ziva Dhoni where she can be seen playing the guitar. She also sang an English song, which she did with perfection. Ziva was singing lines from 'Equestria, the Land I Love’ and was playing the guitar simultaneously with ease.

MS Dhoni enjoys snowfall with daughter Ziva Dhoni and wife Sakshi

According to latest Indian media reports, Dhoni stayed with his family for about four days in the 'Queen of Hills' Mussoorie. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram to upload multiple photos from their vacation. Dhoni can also be seen building snowmen with his daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni sabbatical from cricket

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since India's heartbreaking exit at World Cup 2019 semi-final. During the break, he trained with the Territorial Army -- 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir for 2 weeks missing the limited-overs series in West Indies. He also missed home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to lead CSK once again

CSK have always believed in retaining their core team and this time, it was no different at the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on December 19, 2019. Their first buy in the auction was English all-rounder Sam Curran for ₹5.5 crore. Curran played for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition of the IPL. Piyush Chawla was CSK's next pick, which surprised many as his performances in the domestic arena have been below average. CSK bought him for a whopping ₹6.75 crore. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL. CSK were looking to rope in an overseas fast bowler and they bagged a good deal in the form of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, who they bought for ₹2 crore. They also added Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore in their bowling arsenal.

