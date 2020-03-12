'No Hurry To Make A Comeback To The National Side': Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed has not been featuring in the Pakistan side ever-since their 0-3 whitewash in the T20I series at home against Sri Lanka back in October last year. After that series, not only has he been stripped from Test and T20I captaincy but was also ignored for the following Australia tour where the Men In Green were whitewashed both in the game's shortest as well as the longest formats.

Ahmed is having a decent run in this edition's Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he is representing Quetta Gladiators. The out-of-favour Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman has so far amassed 146 runs in eight games. However, he has said that he is not yet thinking of making a comeback at the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

Sarfaraz on making a comeback to the national team

During a recent interview, Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he is not focusing on making an international comeback in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia in October-November. Pakistan is currently the top-ranked side in the ICC T20I Rankings and they will be one of the dark horses in the tournament. In an earlier interview, the Champions Trophy-winning captain had also said that he is not thinking about a comeback right now as he is currently focussing on the ongoing edition of the PSL.

Meanwhile, Ahmed had also mentioned that he will try to maintain his form and fitness in the PSL so that he can perform well for his team as a player and as captain. At the same time, Sarfaraz who had led Pakistan to their second U-19 World Cup triumph in 2006 also added that since he is getting more time, he is working on his fitness and is getting a better chance to maintain himself during his off-days because he does not get enough time while playing.

