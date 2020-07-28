MS Dhoni Stumped Me With Reply After Threatening Him With 2010 Over-rate Ban: Simon Taufel

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is known for his sharp cricketing mind, which has led the Men In Blue register memorable wins over the years. Even current and former cricketers have praised the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper for his presence of mind. Recently, former international umpire Simon Taufel recalled an incident where he was stumped by MS Dhoni's calmness on field.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI Sends acceptance Letter To Emirates Cricket Board To Host Tournament In UAE

Simon Taufel on MS Dhoni's cricketing brain

In a video posted by The Cricket Edge, Simon Taufel while speaking on MS Dhoni said that the wicketkeeper-batsman is one of the smartest cricket minds that he had come across in the sport. The former umpire also said that MS Dhoni is an incredible strategic thinker and got a great cricket brain apart from having a great temperament and tremendous composure.

Also Read: Sreesanth Bowling Well But Not 'match Fit' For Ranji Trophy: Kerala Captain Sachin Baby

Simon Taufel also recalled an incident when he spoke to MS Dhoni over the possibility of a one-match ban due to a slow over-rate. He revealed that after finishing the Test match at Kingsmead in Durban, the umpires found out that MS Dhoni's slow over-rate was due to Sreesanth taking 7-8 minutes to bowl an over.

Also Read: IPL GC Reveals More Details On Hosting Event In UAE, Set To Meet Franchises On Sunday

Taufel further said that when he warned Dhoni about the possibility of a 1-match ban if he repeated the same offence in the next match and that a forced holiday was on the cards. The CSK skipper responded that he was fine with a one-match ban and admitted that he would like to have a game off as a holiday. But he told the umpires not to worry as Sreesanth won't be playing the next game.

Also Read: Sreesanth Confirms Intention To Contest In IPL 2021 Auction, Picks Most Desirable Team

The former Australian umpire also said that while most captains would get worried during such a serious discussion, MS Dhoni was very calm during the discussion. Simon Taufel said that Dhoni was sitting back on a black leather chair and was more interested in the quality of the chair and thinking about taking the chair home.

MS Dhoni set to end his sabbatical with IPL 2020 return

MS Dhoni is soon set to end his sabbatical from cricket after BCCI recently announced the dates of IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is set to take place in UAE from September 19 and MS Dhoni will be eyeing to win his fourth IPL trophy with CSK. CSK will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week.

(COVER IMAGE: ICC / TWITTER)