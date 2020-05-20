MS Dhoni's 'smartness' Won India The 2007 World T20 Bowlout Vs Pakistan: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa was one of the integral members of the Indian team that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Playing under the leadership of a newly appointed captain MS Dhoni, the Indian team did not have the most desirable beginning to their campaign in their opening Group D match against Pakistan. Being reduced to 36-4 at one stage against Mohammad Asif and co., middle-order batsmen Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni then steered the Indian ship to a respectable total of 141-9 in 20 overs. The match went down to the wire and a rearguard fightback from the Indian bowlers allowed the ‘Men in Blue’ to earn those crucial two points via a bowl-out.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Rules Out MS Dhoni's Return To Indian Team: Report

T20 World Cup 2007: Robin Uthappa reveals reason behind India’s bowl-out success

Robin Uthappa was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. In the chat, Robin Uthappa recollected memories of the famous India vs Pakistan 2007 bowl-out and the events that transpired into an Indian win. The right-handed batsman credited his captain and wicketkeeper at the time, MS Dhoni for standing near the stumps unlike his Pakistani wicketkeeping counterpart Kamran Akmal, who stood at his usual position.

Robin Uthappa further stated that MS Dhoni’s stance behind the stumps made the job easier for the Indian bowl-out bowlers. He added that the bowlers were simply aiming for MS Dhoni which gave them the best chance to hit the stumps. The move resulted in an Indian victory as the three Indian bowlers, namely Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa successfully rattled the timber. On the other hand, specialist Pakistani bowlers like Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat and Shahid Afridi all failed to do so in their attempts.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Sports A New Look During Lockdown As Meme Fest Ensues On Social Media

T20 World Cup 2007: Robin Uthappa praises MS Dhoni, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Reopens MS Dhoni's Disputed 'top-3 Are Slow Fielders' Claim That Hastened Their Exits

T20 World Cup 2007: India vs Pakistan Group D affair, watch video

IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa in Rajasthan Royals

During the IPL 2020 auction, Robin Uthappa was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals franchise for ₹3 crore (US$395,830). Previously, the cricketer represented the Kolkata Knight Riders between 2014 and 2019. In the now-postponed IPL 2020 season, the right-handed batsman will play alongside the likes of Steve Smith, David Miller, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler among others.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Mother Likes His New Look, Says Her Son Is Not That Old

Image credits: ICC and T20 World Cup Twitter