MS Dhoni Scores Runs After 440 Days With 3 Sixes In A Row Vs Rajasthan; Watch Video

It was raining sixes at the Sharjah Cricket Ground as Chennai captain MS Dhoni joined the party with a hat-trick of sixes against Tom Curran in the final over of the Rajasthan-Chennai clash in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday. 'Captain Cool', who had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, returned to cricket and gave fans a glimpse of what is to come in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The star batsman announced his return with an unbeaten 17-ball 29 run knock.

MS Dhoni's mighty blows against Tom Curran in Dream11 IPL 2020

With 38 runs required in the final over, the game had already slipped out of Chennai's hands. Their skipper took matters in his own hands as he clobbered the third delivery over the midwicket boundary. Curran brought out the slower ball next from his arsenal in an attempt to curtail MS Dhoni's onslaught. The ploy backfired for Rajasthan as the ball sailed over long-on and landed out of the stadium. The speedster banged the ball shorter next, only to be pulled over the square-leg fielder for a third six on the trot.

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.



No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Sakshi Dhoni Slams Umpiring Call In Favour Of Tom Curran, Deletes Controversial Post Soon

Rajasthan vs Chennai result

Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 216 after being put in to bat by MS Dhoni and co. Sanju Samson was the star of the show as he smashed 9 sublime sixes in his innings of 74. Steve Smith supported the aggressor with a resilient half-century before perishing for 69.

Jofra Archer provided the much-needed flurry down the order as the side scored 30 runs in the final over of their innings. Archer's 4 sixes of 2 legal deliveries shifted the pendulum completely in the favour of the Rajasthan contingent.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer Hits 4 Sixes In 2 Balls, Smashes Lungi Ngidi For 30 Runs In The Final Over

Faf du Plessis impressed with the bat again for Chennai as the rest of the batsmen struggled to get going. A cameo from Sam Curran also went futile as the required run-rate climbed up beyond reach. MS Dhoni did come into his own in the last over, but it was a little too late by then as the chasing side fell short by 16 runs. Whatever may be the Rajasthan vs Chennai result, fans were entertained as 33 sixes were hit during the Dream11 IPL 2020 contest, the joint-highest in the league's history.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Trolled Heavily With Memes By Netizens After Sanju Samson's Knock Vs Chennai

Chennai team for Dream11 IPL

MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thaku, KM Asif, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan Loss

Image Source: Chennai Team Instagram