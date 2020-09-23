Rishabh Pant Trolled Heavily With Memes By Netizens After Sanju Samson's Knock Vs Chennai

Rajasthan beat Chennai by 15 runs in Match 4 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday to start the tournament in grand fashion. The star performer for Rajasthan was wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who played a whirlwind knock of 74 off 32 balls with one four and nine towering sixes. In his blistering knock, Sanju Samson displayed an array of shots and proved why he is touted as one of the best young talents in the country.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant trolled mercilessly after Sanju Samson's whirlwind knock

For his great knock, Sanju Samson was adjudged Player of the Match for the Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 game. After the game, many fans and pundits showered praise on Sanju Samson, which led to comparisons with another wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant. Pant has been provided with chances galore at the international level. Several fans took to social media and trolled Rishabh Pant for his performances for India. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Finally, someone said what i have been saying for so long.

Give Sanju Samson half the chances given to Rishabh Pant. https://t.co/U4rM38Kypj — Baba Saga (@BabaNoorani) September 22, 2020

Rishabh Pant trying to get into the Indian Team. pic.twitter.com/WWPiwZOOv8 — Celestial Saffron (@CelestialSaff) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson is the most underrated Keeper/Batsman ever



Better than Rishabh Pant

Anytime !!!#RRvCSK #Samson pic.twitter.com/5RfCdszKgg — maannnuuuu (@maannnuuuuD) September 22, 2020

Rishabh Pant after watching Sanju Samson's inning pic.twitter.com/6631m0IR78 — Pratyush (@pratyushmanutd) September 22, 2020

Me to BCCI after seeing sanju samson batting BCCI still prefer Rishabh Pant over him pic.twitter.com/JSnZ5N7eRC — Vidhi Singh (@VidhiSingh5665) September 22, 2020

Rishabh Pant, is that you? 👀



pic.twitter.com/qeRYA9HsfH — HARDIK TANK (@tankhardik) September 22, 2020

Notably, Sanju Samson first made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 and has since gone onto feature in just four T20Is for India. In the four matches, Sanju Samson has scored just 35 runs at a strike rate of 97.22. While his last appearance for the national team came in February 2020 against New Zealand, he is yet to make it to India’s ODI or Test sides. However, the Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats are impressive, to say the least.

The Samson Dream11 IPL stats include the 2283 runs he has scored in 94 matches at an average of 28.18 and a staggering strike rate of 132.11. The Kerala batsman has also scored 11 fifties and two hundreds in the process. Samson is one of the most crucial players of the Rajasthan squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020 and his performances will be key in determining how far the Rajasthan-based franchise go into the tournament.

Rajasthan squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Ben Stokes, Aniruddha Joshi, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron

IMAGE COURTESY: SANJU SAMSON INSTAGRAM