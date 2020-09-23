Sakshi Dhoni Slams Umpiring Call In Favour Of Tom Curran, Deletes Controversial Post Soon

The much-awaited 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020) got underway on Saturday, September 19. In just four days since its commencement, the cricketing carnival has witnessed all sorts of drama and thrill. The cash-rich league has also seen its share of controversy due to an umpiring error during Match 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Delhi and Punjab.

Rajasthan vs Chennai: MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni calls out umpiring errors in Dream11 IPL 2020

On Tuesday, during Match 4 of the tournament between Rajasthan and Chennai, another umpiring error was made which involved MS Dhoni, Tom Curran and Deepak Chahar. Chennai won the toss and invited Rajasthan to bat first. The Men in Pink were in attacking mode from word go as they took Chennai bowlers to cleaners. Steve Smith's men were going berserk over Chennai bowlers and that's when Tom Curran was livid after the umpire ruled him out caught behind off a Deepak Chahar ball.

Tom Curran immediately wanted to use a review but his side had already exhausted the allotted review. The umpires had ruled Tom Curran out but they called him back after watching TV replays on the big screen. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni immediately took to Instagram to express her displeasure at the Dream11 IPL umpiring mistakes. Sakshi Dhoni uploaded an Instagram story where she called out the Dream11 IPL umpiring mistakes and urged for the improvement of umpiring standards.

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram and uploaded a story where she wrote, "First time I have seen the third umpire is being referred after the player has been given out! Umpiring needs to be improved in such a prestigious tournament! Billions watching it! @iplt20". However, Sakshi Dhoni later took an u-turn and deleted the story.

According to the TV replays, the ball had not edged Tom Curran's bat but had gone off the thigh pad. In fact, the ball had also bounced in front of MS Dhoni before he got hold of it. Tom Curran who was given out and was walking back towards the dressing room was called back to resume batting. Eventually, the Englishman scored an uneaten 10 off nine deliveries. Rajasthan Royals set a gigantic target of 217 for Chennai to chase.

The Men in Yellow had a good start to their innings, however, in the end, they fell short by 15 runs as Rajasthan kicked off their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign with a solid win.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL TWITTER