'There's Space' CSK's Star Opener Reveals Why Super Kings Stands Out Among Other IPL Teams

Why you're reading this: Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth Indian Premier League title as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad. Devon Conway was brilliant throughout the season alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad he used to provide a solid start to CSK's innings. He amassed 672 runs in 16 matches at an average of 51.69.

3 things you need to know

CSK has now equalled the Mumbai Indians' tally of five IPL titles

Conway won the Player of the Match award in the IPL final

This was his second stint in the IPL

Devon Conway reveals why CSK is a special franchise

MS Dhoni commanded a group of determined players with precise perfection, as the former Indian skipper once again showed why he is regarded as one of the greatest cricketing minds in the world. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Matheesha Pathirana emerged as very unlikely powerhouse performers as the southern franchise executed their plans perfectly.

Read More: CSK top wicket-taker Tushar Deshpande gets engaged to his 'School Crush' Nabha; see pics

In a recent interaction with CSK, Conway revealed how the cricketing culture has shaped the iconic IPL side.

"On the cricketing front, there's continuity. Players know if they're being picked, they will be backed, come what may. They don't worry about what happens if they're smashed for 50 runs in four overs or if they get three single-digit scores in a row.

The Immaculate Aura of THALA and more! 🤩#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 14, 2023

"There's space for players to get better, flourish and improvise without that added pressure or scrutiny. It makes players confident about what they're going to do."

Read More: Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicates his wedding to the people of Chennai; 'For what CSK has done...'

The player also stated the team is a big happy family. The management makes everyone feel at home. He revealed how they arranged a South Indian wedding celebration for him and his wife, who joined on a video call. The event also included brilliant food, fine decor, and traditional clothes.

Devon Conway registered six fifties, and he had a high score of 92 runs in the recently concluded season. The New Zealand batsman is expected to remain a core part of the franchise when they take the field next campaign.