Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's sudden departure from the ongoing IPL 2020 bubble in the UAE has sent shockwaves not just among CSK fans, but across the cricketing fraternity as seen in Twitter reactions since Saturday. CSK owner N Srinivasan expressed anger at the recent turn of events ahead of the IPL 2020, accusing Raina of acting like a typical temperamental movie star who did not like it when he did not his way, in an interview with Outlook India. This allegation quashes off CSK's tweet about Raina leaving for India due to 'personal reasons.'

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season.



Suresh Raina's move has also been linked to two players and multiple personnel from the team having contracted the deadly COVID-19. However, reports later emerged that Raina had left to be with his family after his uncle's death at the hands of a notorious gang of robbers. Four other family members also sustained injuries from the attack.

However, perhaps the most telling of Srinivasan's latest jibe with Raina is that how he would miss out on a fat salary of ₹11 crore, which he was sent to earn in the IPL 2020 had he played the whole season for CSK.

Raina net worth: How much has the Raina IPL salary grown with it over the years?

As Suresh Raina announced his retirement on August 15 this year, he did so after losing his BCCI annual contract in 2017 since he was out-of-favour in the Indian team.

However, Raina found his peak and became a household name after being selected for ₹2.6 crore by CSK ahead of the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. With some fine performances in the first three seasons, Raina's salary was upped to ₹5.98 crores from 2011-13 and then to ₹9.5 crore from 2014 to 2015, making him clearly CSK's second favourite and reliable player after captain MS Dhoni.

Although CSK was banned in 2016 and 2017, Raina earned a whopping ₹12.5 crore per season as the captain of the npw defunct Gujarat Lions. Following his return to CSK in 2018, he made a salary of ₹11 crore every year. In all, Raina has made a total of ₹88.7 crore solely from the IPL. According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina is valued at approximately ₹180 crore as of 2020.

Raina and his wife also have a child care product company 'Maate', and run an NGO the Gracia Raina Foundation. He reportedly charges ₹7 crore for each endorsements and has endorsed brands like Intex, Boost, Pepsi and Fantain among others. As a part of cross-endorsement deals with Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina also endorsed brands like Jio, Muthoot Group, India Cements, Nippon, HIL, Frooti and Peter England.

He also owns a house in Ghaziabad priced reportedly at ₹20 crore and owns a fleet of luxury cars including a Mini-Cooper, Porsche, BMW and a Mercedes.

