Hilarious: Sakshi 'doing This To Gain Insta Followers,' Accuses MS Dhoni In Playful Video

Ever since superstar MS Dhoni has been away from the field, Sakshi Dhoni has been keeping his fans up-to-date on his activities with her social media posts.

The former Team India captain is known for his fun-loving nature with both his teammates and his family. Recently, Dhoni took the opportunity to troll his wife Sakshi Dhoni while she was recording a clip for her Instagram story. Dhoni, in the short video, can be heard saying that she keeps featuring him in her posts to gain more followers.

A Twitter user shared a video where Dhoni can be seen hilariously trolling his wife for including him in her Instagram story. Dhoni in the video says, "Apne followers badhane ke liye Instagram par (You do this to gain followers on Instagram)." After Dhoni's hilarious comments, his friends can be heard laughing while Sakshi says, "All your followers love me also no. They anyways want to see you, they are like where is Mahi bhai, Dhoni Thala, Thala, hello."

Recently, Sakshi posted a video on her Instagram story where she continuously poked fun at Dhoni for not looking at the camera. She also kept referring to Dhoni as 'sweetie' and 'cutie' while he was busy doing the exit formalities at a plush hotel in New Delhi. The video that was uploaded on January 28, and has garnered more than 5,58,400 likes.

Dhoni has not played for India since the Men In Blue lost their semi-final match to New Zealand in the ICC World Cup that was held in England last year. MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Cricket team has been widely speculated on, and just about everyone has weighed in, except the man himself. Dhoni has played 350 ODIs for India and has scored more than 10,000 runs at an average of 50.53. Dhoni has featured 98 times for India in the shortest format of the game and has scored 1,617 runs. He is likely to play for CSK in the 2020 IPL.

