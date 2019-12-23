The Debate
MS Dhoni Turns 15 In Cricket: Highlights From His 2019 Sabbatical

Cricket News

During his break from international cricket since 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, former captain MS Dhoni has been seen taking up other sports from time to time.

MS Dhoni

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical from international cricket. However, fans of the cricketer are still greeted with his presence on the field. During his time outside cricket, MS Dhoni has been seen playing other sports too. Let's take a look at all the different sports MS Dhoni has played since his break from international cricket.

The former World Cup-winning captain was previously seen in Indian colours during the ill-fated semi-final against New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Since then, MS Dhoni took a break from the limited-overs series in West Indies as well as from the home series against South Africa. The cricketer was also rested from the recently-concluded limited-overs series against Bangladesh. His hiatus looks to continue as it seems highly likely that India will face Sri Lanka in January 2020 without the services of their most decorated wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹15 crore ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. Dhoni will once again be seen donning the yellow jersey in next year’s IPL. The veteran Indian cricketer has led CSK to three IPL titles since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

