Mandeep Singh Wins Hearts On Twitter For Playing Dream11 IPL Game On Day Of Father's Death

Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh suffered a massive personal tragedy on Saturday, October 24 as his father Hardev Singh passed away after a prolonged illness. Mandeep Singh's father was said to be going through health-related issues since the Punjab cricketer had come to the UAE to play in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Despite his father passing away on Saturday morning, the right-hander displayed immense grit and determination as he took the field for the Punjab vs Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Punjab vs Hyderabad: Mandeep Singh takes field just few hours after father's demise

Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! 🙌



Way to go, Mandy#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 24, 2020

Mandeep Singh was drafted into Punjab's playing XI as he replaced Mayank Agarwal who suffered a leg injury in the match against Delhi. A couple of days ago, the Mandeep Singh father death news went viral when The Indian Express stated that the Punjab batsman's father was taken to Chandigarh where he passed away. However, Mandeep Singh's brother had dismissed all the rumours saying that his father is fighting health-related issues but cleared that he was still alive.

Mandeep Singh showed immense bravery to take the field after going through such a huge loss. Netizens lauded the Punjab cricketer's dedication for the game as several fans took to Twitter and lauded the 28-year-old. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Kings XI Punjab cricketers are wearing black armbands in their match against SRH today as a tribute to batsman Mandeep Singh's father Hardev Singh who passed away last night.

Despite being in such situation Mandeep Singh opened with KL Rahul. Hat's off to you#KXIPvsSRH #Mandeep — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) October 24, 2020

More than a decade ago in 2006, Indian captain Virat Kohli had also shown incredible courage when his father passed away. The Bangalore skipper who was playing for Delhi against Karnataka was supposed to resume batting the next day. However, Virat Kohli's father took his last breath at around 2:30 in the morning. Kohli performed the last rites and took the field the next day and played a brilliant knock of 90.

Mandeep Singh Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

Mandeep kicked-off his Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign in style as he scored a quickfire cameo against Chennai. He couldn't maintain the consistency thereafter as he was dropped after three matches. The Punjab player has played four matches this season, having scored 50 runs at a decent strike-rate of 135.13.

