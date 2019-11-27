MS Dhoni Wants To Leave CSK? Former Captain Could Join Rival Team In IPL 2021

There is no clear picture that is emerging about MS Dhoni’s future and all sorts of speculations are being made. While no one has a slightest of ideas about when the former India captain hangs his boots, he won’t be doing it anytime soon.

According to a leading news daily, Dhoni has planned to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), at least, for two more seasons, in 2020 and 2021.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical after India's heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 earlier this year in England. He reportedly went on to serve the Paramilitary forces for two months and currently, he is spending his time off from cricket with his family in his hometown, Ranchi which has led to speculations over his international future as a player.

However, it seems he’s not done with T20 cricket for two more years. The report quoted the sources saying that there would be a big auction before the 2021 IPL and Dhoni had already told them that he would play the tournament. So, there was no question of his retirement from the T20 version anytime soon.

As per the report, Dhoni had reiterated his commitment to the Chennai Super Kings and wanted to leave behind a stable squad after the teams were rejigged due to the major IPL auction planned ahead of IPL 2021.

Dhoni Doesn’t Want CSK to Retain Him

It further claimed that in order to give CSK more financial power during the auction, Dhoni had even proposed the idea of the three-time IPL winners releasing him and using the 'Right to Match' option to buy him back for a lower price than what they had bought him for in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

But CSK had rejected the idea and the report further stated that even when Dhoni decides to quit his playing career, he would remain with the franchise as a mentor.

