SA-U19 Vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa Under-19s will face United Arab Emirates Under-19s in the 23rd match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Saturday, January 25 at 1:30 PM IST. Bryce Parsons will captain the South Africa Under-19s and Aryan Lakra will lead the United Arab Emirates Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Cricketing fraternity come forward to hail Team India as they draw first blood against NZ

SA-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Teams

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South Africa Under-19s:

Bryce Parsons(captain), Khanya Cotani(wicketkeeper), Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw, Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Manje Levert, and Gerald Coetzee.

United Arab Emirates Under-19s:

Aryan Lakra(captain), Osama Hassan(wicketkeeper), Vriitya Aravind, Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Karthik Palaniapan, Sanchit Sharma, Chathiyan Dashan, Ali Naseer, Rishabh Mukherjee, Akasha Tahir, and Wasi Shah.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni will walk away from cricket without creating much fuss: Suresh Raina

SA-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Top Picks

Wicket-keepers: Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani

Batsmen: Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, John Figy

All-Rounders: Bryce Parsons (Captain), Aryan Lakra (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Achille Cloete, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Crestfallen Imran Khan blames corruption for Pak Cricket's fall, claims he "Quashed" all

SA-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

South Africa are currently 2nd in the Group D standings with 1 win out of the 2 games that they have played. Their last game was against Canada and they won it by 150 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Tyrese Karelse and Bryce Parsons. Their best bowlers were Tiaan van Vuuren and Merrick Brett.

The United Arab Emirates are currently 3rd in the Group D standings with 1 win out of the 2 games that they have played. Their last game was against Afghanistan and the latter won by 160 runs. The UAE's best batsmen in the game were Aryan Lakra and Vriitya Aravind. Their best bowlers in the game were Palaniapan Meiyappan and Sanchit Sharma.

South Africa Under-19s will be the probable winners of this contest.

ALSO READ | Scoring 300 in any kind of cricket is great: Vengsarkar on Sarfaraz