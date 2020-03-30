Graeme Swann Picks Only One Indian In His Playing XI And Its Neither Kohli Nor MS Dhoni

Graeme Swann picked his playing XI recently and what was surprising is that only one Indian player found a place in his team and no it does not include the modern-day greats like Indian skipper Virat Kohli, 2011 World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni or the hard-hitting dynamic opener Rohit Sharma.

Sachin Tendulkar: The only player in Swann's playing XI

It so happened that the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) had asked the passionate cricket fans if they were to pick a team that they would watch for the rest of their lives, then what was it going to be? and while the fans came forward with their playing XI, even the former English spinner participated in the contest as well as he made a team which included the likes of former English cricketer Colin Milburn, late New Zealand skipper Martin Crowe, Australian great Sir Donald Bradman, his countryman Mark Waugh, legendary English all-rounder Sir Ian Botham, Alan Knott, Aussie spin legend Shane Warne, Harold Larwood, Pakistani pace legend Wasim Akram and veteran English pacer James Anderson.

1.Milburn

2.Crowe

3.Bradman

4.Mark Waugh

5.Tendulkar

6.Botham

7.Knott

8.Warne

9.Larwood

10.Akram

11.Anderson — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 29, 2020

However, what really stood out in this list was that the cricketing legend, as well as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, was the only Indian cricketer who had made it to the veteran spinner's playing XI.

Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs. 50 Lakh to fight COVID-19

To come to the aid of the country in its battle against the novel coronavirus, it was recently reported that Sachin Tendulkar made a donation of ₹50 lakh. Half of Sachin Tendulkar's donation amount was given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund while the other half went to the Chief Minister's Fund. Coming back to Tendulkar's illustrious cricketing career, the Little Master till date remains the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as One Day Internationals and is the only batsman in the world to have scored 100 international centuries.

